Temperatures will skyrocket well into the 70s for Valentine's Day. Even warmer temperatures are expected for Friday and Saturday.

Boy, won't that feel 'lovely' after the cold and damp weather we saw this past weekend.

Forecast temperatures are expected to come close or exceed record highs by Friday and Saturday with temperatures well into the 80s.

Here's the forecast for Valentine's Day around Austin and Central Texas.

Here are the forecast high temperatures for the next 7-days.

Happy Valentine's Day to you and your loved ones.

