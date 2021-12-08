Record warmth is expected this week. How are the blue-green algae levels looking in Austin-area waters?

Temperatures will climb into the 80s and 90s late this week, so you might want to hop into the water to cool off. But is it safe?

AUSTIN, Texas — It may be December, but it feels more like spring with record warmth in the forecast this week. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-80s in Austin, with parts of Central Texas soaring into the 90s by Friday.

With such warm temperatures in the forecast, you may be planning to get outside and take advantage of the heat by hitting up one of the many local areas of water to cool down with your pups.

If you plan on swimming or taking the pups swimming this week, it's important to be observant of the water, even during the fall and winter months. Brent Bellinger, a senior scientist and the lead reservoir ecologist for the City of Austin's Watershed Protection Department, said all water bodies pose some form of health risk, even during the cool season months. So, exercise caution before you or the pups hop into the water.

It's important to be vigilant when you're hitting up a local body of water. Whether it be a reservoir or a creek, always check the water conditions.

"Look at water clarity. Are there any scums, mats, smells or discolorations of the water?" Bellinger asked.

If you answer yes to any of these, he said it's best for you and the pups to avoid the water. It is also important to avoid backwaters and check the flow of water. The more the water is flowing, the less likely it is to have dangerous toxins.

Most bodies of water are currently safe to swim in, with low levels of cyanobacteria, or blue-green algae. But that can change rapidly, especially given the warm and dry conditions expected this week.

"A few warm days with a lack of flow and rainfall, the biomass can rapidly increase," Bellinger said.

That means while most areas of water are safe right now to swim in, that may not be the case a day or two later. Blue-green algae are very opportunistic and can rapidly increase over short durations. That is why Bellinger recommends looking at the water's conditions before hopping in. Learn more information about blue-green algae.

The City of Austin has a site-specific monitoring system with an online dashboard that monitors the levels of toxic bacteria in some local waterways. It should be noted, this data is not instantaneous and some of the reported biomass levels could be drastically different than what's being reported.

If you're asking yourself if you should get outside and enjoy the weather and water this week, the answer is yes – but make informed decisions before hopping into the water. Make sure you and the pups rinse off immediately after you swim. Even with the current low levels of blue-green algae, there are always other organisms that may pose a health risk to you and your pup, including E.coli, which is the most common concern in Central Texas bodies of water.

Bellinger said it is important to "monitor animals after swimming" and to "minimize their consumption of water."

According to the EPA, human symptoms to exposure to high levels of blue-green algae include:

Fever

Headache

Vomiting

Bloody diarrhea

For dogs, the symptoms include:

Diarrhea or vomiting

Weakness or staggering

Drooling, difficulty breathing, or convulsions

If you believe you've been exposed to blue-green algae, seek medical treatment immediately.

It should be noted: While most area water is believed to be safe, with low levels of toxic bacteria, a Nov. 12 status report showed toxins from a sample taken on Nov. 4 on Lady Bird Lake at Red Bud Isle. That same report showed toxin levels had dropped well below EPA values on Barton Creek.