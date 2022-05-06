Record-breaking triple-digit heat is expected in Central Texas this week

We're not expecting any highs below 100° over the next seven days.

AUSTIN, Texas — Y'all, it's going to be hot in Central Texas. Like really hot.

In fact, we are not predicting a single day over the next seven in which we won't have highs fall short of 100°. Highs tomorrow may reach the 104° mark during the peak daytime heating.

As a result of this, we'll have heat indices topping at around 106°, prompting a Heat Advisory to be issued for much of the area.

A Heat Advisory means that air temperatures or heat indices could be high enough for heat illnesses to occur. These illnesses are caused mainly by dehydration, so it is important that you take all of the necessary precautions such as drinking plenty of water, as well as limiting time outside and applying sunscreen if you're planning to be out on the water (or in it).

Some of these heat illnesses include heat exhaustion and heat stroke. These are two totally different illnesses on their own but have similar symptoms.

For example, when it comes to how it affects a person's head, in heat exhaustion, the person may feel faint or dizzy, whereas heat strokes are accompanied with throbbing headaches.

Additionally, only those with heat exhaustion will sweat, and they will do so excessively.

While both conditions involve nausea and vomiting, those with a heat stroke will have a stronger pulse and could lose consciousness. As a result, it is important that if you witness anyone potentially suffering from a heat stroke, to immediately call 911 and make sure that you are taking cooling precautions with them until help arrives.

For those with heat exhaustion, immediately get to a cooler location with sufficient air conditioning, drink plenty of water and take a cool shower as well.

With all of these in mind, many are also asking this question:

When will we see cooler temperatures?

Unfortunately, this dry and hot pattern will continue for at least the next seven days, as an area of high pressure builds in from northern Mexico, bringing in what is called Continental Tropical air, which is a technical term for hot and dry air.

As a result of that air mass, we'll stay hot and dry over the next several days.

More specifically, the seven-day forecast paints the perfect picture of just how hot it will get, and it is found below: