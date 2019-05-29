AUSTIN, Texas — The Atlantic Hurricane season starts June 1, and right on cue, a tropical disturbance is rumbling in the southern Gulf of Mexico.

The tropical disturbance has a 50% chance of forming into what would be the second named tropical storm this year. This broad area of low pressure will continue to trek to the northwest and into South Texas by Tuesday evening, increasing rain chances Tuesday night through Thursday.

Wednesday will be the best chance for rain as the low pressure moves closest to Central Texas.

Your Wednesday morning commute could be wet across the Austin metro, but Central Texas will begin to dry out by the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts will vary widely between half an inch to as high as two and a half inches, with heavier amounts possible in some areas. The heaviest rain is anticipated to fall east of Interstate 35 and the Austin metro.

The low pressure responsible for rain chances Wednesday will quickly move out of Texas allowing for high pressure to build in for the weekend. We can expect some of the hottest temperatures this year with heat index values in the 104-106-degree range.

