Austin rainfall totals: Rain and chilly temperatures swing through Central Texas

The strongest cold front in months brought heavy rain, flooding and sent temperatures crashing.

AUSTIN, Texas — What a wicked past 24 to 36 hours it has been in Central Texas. High temperatures in the month of August abundantly brought sweltering heat and lots of triple-digit highs.

The strongest cold front we've seen since early spring has now secured surface temperatures in the 50s for the Hill Country and the Interstate Highway 35 corridor of Dallas south through Waco, Austin and to San Antonio.

Take a look at Thursday morning's low temperatures recorded at Camp Mabry and Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Prior to the temperature crash, an onslaught of heavy rain, flash flood watches, warnings and advisories blanketed the region. From midnight Wednesday morning through 8 a.m. Thursday, 2.4 inches of rainfall was received at Camp Mabry.

Since midnight and Thursday morning, more than an inch of rainfall fell at the site.

The area remains under a Flash Flood Watch through 1 p.m. Thursday in lieu of additional rainfall set to occur Thursday morning before a drier airmass moves in through the afternoon and evening.

