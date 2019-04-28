AUSTIN, Texas — After a stormy Friday evening, showers and storms will exit the region by the early morning hours on Saturday. Mainly dry and milder this weekend with highs in the 80s.

Rainfall amounts on Friday added up to as much as 8 inches in parts of eastern Travis County.

A daily record amount of rainfall was recorded at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, breaking a record set back in 1990.

RELATED: Possible tornadoes leave damage in Fayette County

Rainfall amounts ranged between 1 to 4 inches across the rest of the area.

Although this weekend will be mainly dry, the threat for heavy rainfall and severe storms will return next week.

Earlier Friday, Two tornadoes touched down – one in Flatonia and one closer to the city of La Grange – according to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office. A roof was reportedly blown off of a business in the La Grange area.

The Fayette County EMS tweeted photos of damage in the area after the reported tornadoes.

