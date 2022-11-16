Rain chances ramp up for Saturday with flurries possible in the Hill Country

A cold rain is likely in the Hill Country to start the weekend.

AUSTIN, Texas — If you like snuggling inside under a blanket at home all weekend, this forecast is for you!

While we expect to be dry for Wednesday and Thursday (and a wee bit milder, we might add), we could start to see changes as we head into Friday.

This is due to a coastal low currently nestled in the Bay of Campeche that will be making its way up Mexico's east coast and will provide us with some rain chances, especially for Saturday.

Additionally, an Arctic frontal boundary will be making its way in from the north and will arrive on Friday, slowing slightly throughout the day. This would allow some moisture from the aforementioned low to arrive in Central Texas, leading to a slight rain chance.

With the front passing through on Saturday, as well as the center of the coastal low edging closer to the Texas coast, we should see some more widespread showers as the atmosphere would be too cold to be conducive to any type of stronger thunderstorm. Those storms are not expected to be severe.

There is a slight caveat though, as some models have printed out a few snowflakes for portions of the Hill Country. Let's be honest, this won't have any accumulation or travel impacts associated with it, but it will be something that'll be a pleasant sight and nothing more than that. This is because the highest elevations of the Hill Country could drop to the upper 30s, especially in the morning hours, which opens the door to a possible changeover, given upper-level and surface temperatures.

Afterward, we'll be mainly dry for Sunday and the beginning of next week, with highs getting back in the 50s before more rain chances come down the line for Thanksgiving and Black Friday. For those looking for a warming trend, models are also printing out above-average temperatures for primarily the weekend following Thanksgiving, but some models print this out as early as Black Friday.

Stick with the KVUE Storm Team for the latest on this developing forecast.

In the meantime, your 7-Day forecast is below.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube