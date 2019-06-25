AUSTIN, Texas — EDITOR'S NOTE: As of June 27, 2019, this weather blog is no longer being updated.

Showers and storms moved through Central Texas on Wednesday, but not everyone saw rain.

Those who did have rain dealt with heavy downpours at times, but much of the rain was short lived.

The highest chance for rain over the week was for Wednesday afternoon. Now, lower chances for rain are expected through the weekend.

Rain chances on the rise for Wednesday afternoon.

Central Texas will get some drier weather in for the end of the week and into this weekend with lows in the 70s and highs in the 90s under a mostly clear sky.

Slight chances for rain are expected to return to the forecast by early next week.

Expect under an inch of rain to occur for a majority of the area as we move throughout the next week.

