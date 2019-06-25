AUSTIN, Texas — It was a wet start to the week with showers and storms moving through on Monday and for Tuesday and Wednesday, we will have lingering chances for showers and storms.

A warm and humid day.

Showers and storms are expected to move in from the southeast over the next two days, but break up as they move over the area.

Rain chances linger for Tuesday

The highest chance for rain over the week ahead will move in for Wednesday afternoon, but not everyone is guaranteed to see rain.

Rain chances are at the highest Wednesday.

Central Texas will get some drier weather in for Thursday and Friday with lows in the 70s and highs in the 90s under a mostly clear sky.

By the time the weekend arrives through early next week, we will have slight chances for rain return to the forecast.

Rain chances stick around through Wednesday.

Expect under an inch of rain to occur for a majority of the area as we move throughout the next week.

