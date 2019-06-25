AUSTIN, Texas — After a dry start, rain chances are expected to increase as we move into Wednesday afternoon with isolated to scattered showers and storms.

Showers and storms are expected to move in from the southeast for today, mainly for this afternoon.

The highest chance for rain over the week ahead will move in for Wednesday afternoon, but not everyone is guaranteed to see rain.

Central Texas will get some drier weather in for the end of the week and into this weekend with lows in the 70s and highs in the 90s under a mostly clear sky.

Slight chances for rain are expected to return to the forecast by early next week.

Rain chances stick around through Wednesday.

Expect under an inch of rain to occur for a majority of the area as we move throughout the next week.

