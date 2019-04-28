AUSTIN, Texas — May is typically the wettest month of the year around Central Texas, and this forecast will prove just that. In fact, from Tuesday all the way through early next week, we'll have areas of scattered showers and storms. Keep in mind, while we have a chance of rain almost each day, there's no day that looks to be a total washout.

Wednesday continues to be worth watching closely as we have the possibility for strong storms and locally heavy rainfall. The best chance for wet weather on Wednesday looks to roll in between the late morning and early afternoon.

For Wednesday, the Storm Prediction Center has outlined parts of the area (mainly for areas north of highway 290) under a "Slight Risk" for severe weather, which is a 2 out of 5 on the severe threat level chart. A threat for quarter-sized hail is possible, and gusty winds upwards of 50 to 60 mph.

A few scattered showers and storms will be possible on Thursday afternoon as well, but not quite as widespread. As of now, just a 40% chance of rain is expected Thursday. Rain chances bump back up a bit for Friday, especially in the afternoon and evening. A 50% chance of rain is expected Friday and a few storms could be strong.

This will be a week to monitor the forecast closely and plan accordingly. It could be a situation where rain showers are both a nuisance and ill-timed for activities and events.

As far as rainfall totals are concerned, it looks like 1 to 3 inches of rain will be possible.

The outlook through mid-May continues to place our region and much of the nation in above average rainfall.

