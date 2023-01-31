x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Weather

LIST: Power outages across Central Texas amid Winter Storm Warning

Here's a brief look at the current outages across the area.
Credit: John Gusky
Photo: John Gusky

AUSTIN, Texas — All of Central Texas area is under a Winter Storm Warning until 6 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2. This warning comes with overnight lows in the 30s, potential accumulation of black ice and freezing rain.

The winter weather is impacting power across the area. Here's a brief look at the current outages:

Leander

The City of Leander is reporting an unknown amount of power outages throughout the city. There are multiple traffic signals out in these areas, and residents are asked to treat these signals as a four-way stop. 

Austin Energy

As of 10:09 a.m. Tuesday, there is one outage affecting one customer. 

See the outage map here.

Oncor 

As of 10:09 a.m. Tuesday, there are 102 outages affecting 2,250 customers. 

See the outage map here.

Related Articles

Pedernales Electric Co-op

As of 10:09 a.m. Tuesday, there are 19 outages affecting 3,555 customers in the Cedar Park and Leander areas. 

See the outage map here.

Bluebonnet Electric Co-op 

As of 10:09 a.m. Tuesday, there are three outages affecting four customers. 

See the outage map here.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

More Videos

In Other News

Concordia University Brandon

Before You Leave, Check This Out