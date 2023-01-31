LIST: Power outages across Central Texas amid Winter Storm Warning

AUSTIN, Texas — All of Central Texas area is under a Winter Storm Warning until 6 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2. This warning comes with overnight lows in the 30s, potential accumulation of black ice and freezing rain.
The winter weather is impacting power across the area. Here's a brief look at the current outages:
Leander
The City of Leander is reporting an unknown amount of power outages throughout the city. There are multiple traffic signals out in these areas, and residents are asked to treat these signals as a four-way stop.
Austin Energy
As of 10:09 a.m. Tuesday, there is one outage affecting one customer.
Oncor
As of 10:09 a.m. Tuesday, there are 102 outages affecting 2,250 customers.
Pedernales Electric Co-op
As of 10:09 a.m. Tuesday, there are 19 outages affecting 3,555 customers in the Cedar Park and Leander areas.
Bluebonnet Electric Co-op
As of 10:09 a.m. Tuesday, there are three outages affecting four customers.