BURNET, Texas — An estimated 80 people who were on board a tour boat that beached after Central Texas flooding are safe, according to the Texas Game Warden.

According to the Texas Game Warden, the tour boat took on "water on Lake Buchanan" before it beached on the island sometime after 5 p.m.

The engine of the boat flooded and the boat was disabled, the game warden said. The Texas Game Warden later said that they, along with other first responders, shuttled the passengers to land. By around 8 p.m. the Texas Game Warden said all passengers were on shore and safe.

After the severe weather passes, the passengers will then be taken to the Burnet County side of Lake Buchanan, the Texas Game Warden said.

Two crew members are reportedly staying on the boat to pump out water.

