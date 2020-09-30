Ozone Action Day in place for Austin area on Wednesday

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said air quality in Austin is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups in the Austin area.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued an Ozone Action Day for the Austin area for Wednesday, Sept. 30.

Action days are declared when the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to reach levels where the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups and higher levels of ozone are possible.

“Ozone mainly forms in the highest concentrations on warm, sunny days with light wind speeds, which allows more of the pollutant to form and accumulate,” TCEQ said.

People with asthma, children, teens and older adults are most at risk of ozone effects. Children tend to be most affected because their lungs are still developing and they are more likely to partake in outdoor and rigorous activities. However, this can affect all age groups depending on your health condition. You can reduce exposure by picking a less strenuous activity or shortening outdoor time.

What do symptoms look like?

Difficulty breathing

Shortness of breath

Pain with deep breath

Inflamed and damaged airways

Increased frequency in asthma attacks

Coughing, sore or scratchy throat

Aggravation of lung diseases such as asthma, emphysema and chronic bronchitis

How to prevent ozone pollution

You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking or riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive-thru lanes, conserving energy, and keeping your vehicle properly tuned.