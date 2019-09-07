AUSTIN, Texas — Temperatures Friday morning will once again be below average, sitting in the mid-60s. The daily record low for Friday at Austin's Camp Mabry is 67 degrees set back in 1924, so a second morning with record low temperatures is possible.

kvue

RELATED: Ozone Action Day in place for Austin area

Highs on Friday will be below average as well with much of the area in the low 90s.

kvue

Humidity levels will start to increase Friday and be very high this weekend into next week, thanks to the return of a southeast wind off the Gulf of Mexico.

kvue

Along with increasing amounts of humidity, temperatures will also increase this weekend through next week.

kvue

Isolated showers, especially east of Austin, will be possible on Saturday. A spotty shower will be possible Sunday through Tuesday of next week.

kvue

Don't forget to download the KVUE app so you can get the forecast while you are on the go. Also, be sure to follow KVUE on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Road changes could impact businesses along Burnet

Grand Prairie ISD superintendent dies after motorcycle crash

An affordable senior housing complex is coming to Round Rock

Liberty Hill family wants pit bull removed from neighborhood after it killed their dog