NWS Storm Survey: Winds in excess of 70 miles per hour responsible for southern Burnet County damage

The National Weather Service found that damage Monday evening in the Marble Falls area was likely due to thunderstorm winds in excess of 70 miles per hour.

AUSTIN, Texas — A storm survey conducted by the National Weather Service has determined that storm damage from the evening of Monday, June 21st in southern Burnet County was likely due to straight-line thunderstorm winds in excess of 70 miles per hour.

The survey team found widespread wind damage to trees as well as roof damage to a barn. This swath of microburst thunderstorm winds moved south to southwest from near Lake Marble Falls to across East FM 2147 around 10:50 p.m. on Monday.

The survey team said that it is not out of the question that a small tornado occurred within the broader area of damaging winds, but that they were not able to find a specific path.

Radar estimates during the storm showed wind velocities in excess of 70 miles per hour, and the damage observed in the area confirmed that these winds likely translated to ground level.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning and a Tornado Warning were issued for southern Burnet County as the storm moved through.

The radar loop can be found below:

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for parts of Hays, Blanco, Gillespie, Llano, and Burnet counties until 12:15 AM. Winds up to 70 mph possible and penny size hail. #kvue #atxwx pic.twitter.com/PXy9rcYEiT — Hunter Williams (@Hunt_Wx) June 22, 2021

Again, it is not out of the realm of possibility that a small tornado touched down, but the survey team was unable to find a defined path.

If any further details from this storm are found we will be sure to pass those along.