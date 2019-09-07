AUSTIN, Texas — Temperatures Friday morning once again felt like fall with a new record set at both Austin's airport and Camp Mabry.

KVUE

RELATED: Hotter this weekend; a few showers possible

RELATED: Ozone Action Day in place for Austin area Saturday

Don't forget to download the KVUE app so you can get the forecast while you are on the go. Also, be sure to follow KVUE on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Road changes could impact businesses along Burnet

Grand Prairie ISD superintendent dies after motorcycle crash

An affordable senior housing complex is coming to Round Rock

Liberty Hill family wants pit bull removed from neighborhood after it killed their dog