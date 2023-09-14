Microburst hits Cedar Park, causing extensive damage

According to the National Weather Service, a microburst is a localized column of sinking air within a thunderstorm that can cause extensive damage.

Example video title will go here for this video

CEDAR PARK, Texas — A microburst hit Cedar Park Thursday morning, bringing heavy rains and strong winds to the area.

According to the National Weather Service, a microburst is a localized column of sinking air within a thunderstorm that is usually less than or equal to 2.5 miles in diameter. They can cause extensive damage at the surface and can be life-threatening in some instances.



The storm caused extensive damage to the area, damaging roofs, uprooting trees and severely damaging a park gazebo.

The Cedar Grove neighborhood in northwestern Cedar Park was one of the hardest areas hit.

"All of the sudden, it kept getting louder and louder. It sounded like a freight train and then the whole house went boom, and it was over,” said Cedar Park resident Gard Richardson.

Richardson said the storm caused roof and garage damage to his home.

“I cannot get the car out of my garage," Richardson said.

Richardson's neighbor had some of the worst damage in the area with roof and window damage.

Many trees were also uprooted. Ross Yentezen tried saving his.

"Wind and crazy rain... it was nuts. It has been here for seven years, we are going to make sure it lasts another seven," said Yentezen, referring to the tree.

Many people in the Cedar Grove neighborhood are calling their insurance companies to get their roof damage assessed, hoping it won't take a long time to recover.

Matt Fernandez on social media: Facebook | X