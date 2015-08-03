Manville Water Supply Corporation enables mandatory Stage 3 water restrictions

These restrictions include "all non-essential water use and all outdoor watering."

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Residents under the Manville Water Supply Corporation are now under mandatory Stage 3 water restrictions.

These restrictions include "all nonessential water use and all outdoor watering." This decision is due to the extremely hot temperatures and high demand, which triggered the Stage 3 water restrictions under Manville's drought contingency plan.

The restriction will help conserve water supply and "protect the integrity of the water supply facilities such as domestic water use, sanitation and fire protection."

According to Manville Water Supply Corporation, it impacts the following counties: Travis, Williamson, Lee and Bastrop.

Below is the watering schedule:

Odd-numbered addresses: Monday

Even-numbered addresses: Wednesday

No watering on weekends

Those under Manville Water Supply Corporation will not be allowed to water between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Residents will not be allowed to hose-end sprinklers. Those who want to add water to any indoor or outdoor swimming pool, wading pool or jacuzzi-type pool is only allowed on designated watering day and times.

Manville Water Supply Corporation lists the following as non-essential water uses:

Washing sidewalks, walkways, driveways, parking lots, tennis courts or other hard-surfaced areas

Washing buildings or structures unless for fire protection

Using water for dust control

Using water to wash vehicles, fountains and filling new pools

Using water to flush gutters

Failing to repair controllable leaks

Those who do not follow these rules could face a fine of up to $60. Manville Water Supply Corporation has a complete list of violations here.