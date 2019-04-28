AUSTIN, Texas — Due to heavy rains on Friday, the Colorado River east of Austin is on the rise.
A Flood Warning has been posted for the river from Bastrop to Smithville to La Grange.Major Flooding is expected along the Colorado River at Bastrop later this afternoon.
The river is expected to crest at 30.1 feet later this evening, then fall below flood stage by Sunday afternoon.
The National Weather Service says when the river is at 31 feet, "Disastrous flooding reaches many homes between Bastrop and Smithville in the Doty River, Hidden Valley and Pecan Shores subdivisions. Roads and bridges in the flood plain are very dangerous. Livestock should be moved from the flood plain."
Moderate flooding is expected near Smithville.
Minor flooding is expected above La Grange along the Colorado River.
Rainfall amounts on Friday added up to as much as 8 inches in parts of eastern Travis County.
A daily record amount of rainfall was recorded at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, breaking a record set back in 1990.
Rainfall amounts ranged between 1 to 4 inches across the rest of the area.
The good news is we'll be mainly dry and milder for the rest of the weekend.
Although this weekend will be mainly dry, the threat for heavy rainfall and severe storms will return next week.
Earlier Friday, Two tornadoes touched down – one in Flatonia and one closer to the city of La Grange – according to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office. A roof was reportedly blown off of a business in the La Grange area.
The Fayette County EMS tweeted photos of damage in the area after the reported tornadoes.
