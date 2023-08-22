LIVE BLOG: Winds pick up as Tropical Storm Harold gets closer to landfall

Tropical Storm Harold is expected to bring heavy rain to South Texas Tuesday. Here is the most updated information.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tropical Storm Harold is approaching the Coastal Bend. This article will have news updates. For full weather updates, click here.

9:38 a.m.

Tropical Storm Harold is about 35 miles NE of Port Mansfield. Landfall is expected soon. Watch live coverage here:

9 a.m.

Simone Simpson gives an update on wind conditions on Padre Island.

8:50 a.m.

Power outage update:

TOTAL IN OUR AREA: 525 customers impacted Rockport: 157 AEP customers without power Portland: 98 customers without power Corpus Christi: 85 customers without power Falfurrias: 56 customers without power Hebbronville: 39 customers without power



8:42 a.m.

Water is beginning to come over the seawall at the Art Museum downtown. Lexis Greene has an update:

8:38 a.m.

Winds are sustained 45 mph in Tropical Storm Harold with gusts up to 60 mph. Here's an update with Meteorologist Kristin Walla.

8:17 a.m.

Meteorologist Carly Smith is tracking areas of rotation near Baffin Bay.

8:14 a.m.

Water has taken over the beach on Padre Island. Here's an update with Simone Simpson.

8:07 a.m.

Meteorologist Carly Smith gives us an update on the tornado threat and the location of Tropical Storm Harold.

8:05 a.m.

TORNADO WARNING issued for area around Baffin Bay until 8:30 a.m.

7:35 a.m.

Waves and wind on Padre Island are picking up. Simone Simpson gives us an update from Whitecap Beach.

7:30 a.m.

Water is beginning to come over the seawall at the Art Center of Corpus Christi. 3NEWS Anchor Lexis Greene gives us a look at the current conditions.

7:10 a.m.

3NEWS Reporter Simone Simpson give us a daylight look from Padre Island as conditions deteriorate.

6:50 a.m.

Power outages continue across the Coastal Bend. As of 6:50 a.m.:

465 AEP customers total now without power

Portland: 1 outage affecting 98 customers in Portland

Corpus Christi: 59 customers in Corpus Christi southside on Yorktown

Port A: 51 customers at Palmilla Beach resort near Port A

AEP's Omar Lopez joined First Edition to let us know how they are preparing for outages.

6:40 a.m

TxDOT is monitoring road conditions in the Coastal Bend. Rickey Daily joined First Edition to give an update on conditions.

6:20 a.m.

The Corpus Christi Emergency Operations Center is ready for any potential impacts from Tropical Storm Harold. The head of the EOC, Billy Delgado, joined First Edition to give an update on what they're expecting.

6:12 a.m.

We are keeping an eye on power outages in the Coastal Bend. As of 6:15 a.m.:

Corpus Christi - 4 outages affecting 95 customers (largest is 59 on Southside on Yorktown Blvd between Staples St and Everhart Rd)

Port Aransas - 23 outages affecting 60 customers (largest is 21 outages affecting 46 customers in Palmilla Beach resort community)

TOTAL - 27 outages affecting 155 customers in the Coastal Bend.

6:05 a.m.

Meteorologist Carly Smith gives an update on wind and wave conditions in the Coastal Bend.

6:00 a.m.

Wind is starting to pick up on Padre Island as Tropical Storm Harold moves in. Here's a look at conditions as of 6 a.m.

5:53 a.m.

Some flights at Corpus Christi International Airport have been canceled. If you have plans to travel today, be sure to check your flight before you head out the door.

5:40 a.m.

Heavy rain is falling at the 3NEWS studio. Be careful of flooded roadways if you must be out on the roads this morning as the rain will continue.

5:15 a.m.

3NEWS Reporter Simoné Simpson is live on Padre Island as waves begin to pick up ahead of Tropical Storm Harold.

4:56 a.m.

Tropical Storm Harold's forecast cone has shifted slightly to the south and is expected to make landfall near Port Mansfield. Here's the latest:

4:27 a.m.

Rain has started falling in Corpus Christi as the first bands of Tropical Storm Harold come into the area. Be sure not to drive in any standing water. Turn around, don't drown! Click here for more info on flood dangers.

4:20 a.m.

Schools across the Coastal Bend have delayed or canceled classes Tuesday. For an updated list, click here.

4 a.m.

The forecast for Tropical Storm Harold has shifted south this morning. Landfall is still south of Baffin Bay, but closer to the Valley.

Impacts are still very similar for the Coastal Bend. Even though we are outside of the cone, tropical storm conditions are still possible. We are still expecting 1-4 inches of rain for most of the area with 2-4 mostly Kingsville and south of there.

The heaviest rain will be between now and 11 a.m.