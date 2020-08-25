People in Houston and all along the Gulf coast are keeping a very close eye on Tropical Storm Laura.

As the uncertainty of Hurricane Laura continues to linger, several cities and counties have issued mandatory or voluntary evacuations for areas that are near the Gulf and most likely to be impacted by the storm.

Mandatory evacuations

Galveston — The city has issued a mandatory evacuation, instructing all residents to leave the island no later than Wednesday morning. All city of Galveston services will be suspended at 12 p.m. Read more.

Voluntary evacuations

Chambers County — The county has issued a voluntary evacuation for residents living in flood-prone and low-lying areas.

Brazoria County — The county has issued a Voluntary Evacuation for low-lying coastal communities outside the protection levee. All residents need to continue to watch Hurricane Laura closely, as the track for this storm continues to change.

Seabrook — A voluntary evacuation for residents and businesses in low-lying areas in Seabrook, specifically lower Todville from Red Bluff south to SH 146 and Baywood Drive.

Nassau Bay — A voluntary evacuation has been issued for all disabled residents and those with medical needs in the area.

A voluntary evacuation has been issued for all disabled residents and those with medical needs in the area. Bolivar Peninsula — Galveston County Judge Mark Henry has issued a voluntary evacuation for residents on the Bolivar Peninsula, including the unincorporated areas of Port Bolivar, Crystal Beach, High Island, and Gilchrist

We will continue to update this list as we get notified of more evacuations.

Hurricane Laura

People in Houston and all along the Gulf coast are keeping a very close eye on Laura. The National Hurricane Center's latest track has it making landfall as a Category 3 hurricane sometime Wednesday into Thursday along the Texas-Louisiana border.

It's not expected to stall once inland. If anything, this would be a big wind and storm surge event for the Houston area if it shifts our way.