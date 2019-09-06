ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A 45-year-old motorcyclist was struck by lightning and killed Sunday in Ormond Beach, according to Florida Highway Patrol

The motorcyclist was heading south on Interstate 95 when witnesses said a bolt struck their helmet, FHP.

FHP said the strike caused the helmet to shatter and the driver veered off the road.

FHP tweeted a photo of what was left of the man's helmet after he was struck.

What other people are reading right now:

►Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.