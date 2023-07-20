City of Leander returns to Phase 2 of water conservation

​Last week, Leander residents were under Phase 3 due to malfunctioning pumps on the facility's floating barge.

LEANDER, Texas — The City of Leander enacted Phase 2 water conservation on Thursday.

Last week, Leander residents were under Phase 3 due to malfunctioning pumps on the facility's floating barge. The Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority (BCRUA) has repaired the issue, so the City has returned back to Phase 2.

This will limit automated irrigation systems to once a week before 10 a.m. or after 7 p.m. Under Phase 2, residents can perform hand-held watering along with drinking, bathing and washing clothes and dishes.

Residents can also perform the following water uses:

Using water from hydrants or flushing valves for construction purposes

Adding water to a pool or splash pad to maintain the water purification system

Washing vehicles or boats at a commercial wash facility or as part of a charity

Industrial water use

Those who are looking to water their lawns will have specific watering days. If your address ends in a 1, 5 or 9, you can water on Friday. If your address ends in a 2, 3, 6 or 8, you can water on Wednesday. And if your address ends in a 0, 3 or 7, you can water on Sunday.

City leaders say people can't use landscape irrigation on Mondays for residential or commercial properties.

For more information about Phase 2 water conservation, visit the City of Leander's website.