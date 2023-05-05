Leander enters Phase 3 water conservation efforts

The new measures limit outdoor watering to handheld watering only.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Leander has shifted into the third phase of its water conservation efforts.

Among the new limits in place include outdoor watering is limited to handheld only. Residents are also encouraged by the City to cease the use of irrigation systems completely and limit other nonessential uses until further notice.

Under Phase 3, the City will turn off irrigation systems for public parks, city facilities and work with HOA and school district partners to turn off their irrigation systems.

The City said they are aiming to limit water line usage and flushing for public health necessities, safety and general welfare.

Phase 3 will allow:

Hydrants or flush valves for construction purposes or other activities necessary to maintain public health, safety and welfare.

The addition of water to a pool or splash pad when necessary to maintain the water purification system to maintain its structural integrity.

Washing of vehicles or boats at a commercial carwash or as part of a charity event held on commercial property during the property's designated watering day.

Industrial water uses as necessary to maintain public health, safety and welfare.

Anyone who wishes to report water violations to the City's Code Enforcement division can use this online form.