AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, the Farmer's Almanac issued their latest prediction on what type of weather we could see this winter.

They think it will be "teeth chattering" cold for Texas. The Farmer's Almanac says that it bases its forecasts on a formula developed in 1818.

But, lets see what the experts say!

"Like most winters, I think we'll have periods of really cold weather, but also days with above-average temperatures. The Farmer's Almanac's forecast is a little misleading, as it projects a Game of Thrones 'Winter is Coming' kind of situation, which just isn't going to happen," said KVUE Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon.

This winter, it's likely that we will see El Niño conditions develop off the Pacific coast of South America. When this occurs, it can affect the weather we see here in Texas. During El Niño winters, the jet stream typically dips further south, signaling a colder and wetter winter for Texas.

However, that doesn't always pan out.

According to the Climate Prediction Center, from December to February, Texas is more likely to see a wetter winter than normal. However, as far as temperatures are concerned, we have an equal chance of seeing either above or below average temperatures.

Keep in mind, seasonal weather forecasts are very hard to predict and often times end up being inaccurate.

