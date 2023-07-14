Central Texas on pace for second-hottest July on record

If we can find any hint of good news, it is that Friday marks the 23rd triple-digit day of 2023, which is far from the pace we saw compared to 2022 and 2011.

AUSTIN, Texas — In case you have not noticed, July has been historically hot.

The Austin area has hit an average temperature just shy of 90 degrees, which is good for the second-hottest July up to this point.

The hottest, however, was just last year, where we were just shy of 91 degrees. So it's not all bad at Camp Mabry, at least.

We're currently in the midst of a 7-day stretch of triple-digit highs that are likely to extend past the next seven days. Expect a nearly 20-day period where we don't see highs out of the triple digits.

This is due to a frontal system that has been sitting on top of Texas and the southwest like a bump on a log, causing record heat for places like Phoenix and Las Vegas, among other cities.

If we can find any hint of good news, it is that Friday marks the 23rd triple-digit day of 2023, which is far from the pace we saw compared to 2022 and 2011, which had 68 and 90 triple digit days, respectively. Also, with the El Niño pattern, it is unlikely we even hit the 68 triple digit days set in 2022, let alone the 90 in 2011.

However, the full effect of El Niño won't necessarily be felt until autumn and winter. And with it being a stout El Niño, it is likely we could have big drought improvements in Central Texas as well.

In the meantime, your crazy hot extended forecast is below.

