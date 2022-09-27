Disney World, Universal Orlando to close Wednesday, Thursday for Hurricane Ian

SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica Orlando, Discovery Cove and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will also close to prepare for the storm's impact.

ORLANDO, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian continues its track toward Florida, theme parks across Orlando are closing to prepare for the storm's impact.

Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort announced Tuesday that their theme parks and water parks will be closed on Wednesday, Sept. 28, and Thursday, Sept. 29.

SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica Orlando, Discovery Cove and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will also close through Thursday to prepare for the storm's impact.

The closures include Disney Springs and Universal CityWalk.

Universal said it anticipates reopening on Friday as conditions permit. Its hotels are currently at capacity and will remain in operation through the storm, the park added.

Disney said it will continue to provide updates and make decisions "for the safety of our cast and guests" as it monitors the incoming hurricane.

SeaWorld added that precautions are in place to ensure the safety of its animals during the storm.