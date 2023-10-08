How a hurricane indirectly caused the Maui wildfires

A sharp pressure difference called a pressure gradient led to stronger winds over the Hawaiian Islands

AUSTIN, Texas — As of Thursday wildfires raved the island of Maui in Hawaii that killed 36 people and destroyed homes and businesses. The fires have also forced tourists and residents to evacuate.

There is a link between Hurricane Dora, which is a Category 3, and the wildfires sparking across the island. Dora is located roughly 600 miles from the Hawaiian Island chain in the Central Pacific.

However, north of the chain, a blocking area of high pressure was able to keep Dora from a direct hit towards the Hawaiian islands.

With the area of high pressure closer to the Hawaiian Islands than Hurricane Dora, drier air dominated the chain. The two systems have a very large pressure gradient -- or pressure difference -- which often is associated with stronger winds. The stronger winds combined with the lowered relative humidity as a result of the high-pressure center are causing increased fire risk across the Hawaiian Islands, as has already taken place on Maui.

With the tragic toll the wildfires have taken on Maui, many families are left homeless, in addition to those who have lost loved ones. If you want to help those impacted by the wildfires you can donate here.

