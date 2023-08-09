Hurricane Lee's historic strength compared to Hurricane Allen

At one point, Lee's maximum sustained winds were 10 mph less than the 1980 storm.

TEXAS, USA — Hurricane Lee has been churning in the Atlantic at historic strength.

While it may currently be a dangerous Category 4 storm in the Central Atlantic, the storm was once a powerful Category 5 storm that had sustained winds of 180 mph.

To clear up any confusion as to whether Category 5 is the highest rating on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Scale, there is no such thing as a "Category 6" hurricane, despite some claims on social media. The Category 5 rating is for maximum sustained wind speeds of 157 miles per hour (mph) or higher.

Additionally, Lee's current maximum intensity of 180 mph does not fall within the top five most intense storms by maximum wind speed. However, Lee isn't that far from that, as there is a four-way tie for second with 185 mph, including Hurricane Dorian in 2019.

The most powerful hurricane by maximum wind speed happens to be one that made landfall in Texas in 1980. Hurricane Allen had maximum wind speeds at 190 mph at one point, before making landfall near Brownsville in the Rio Grande Valley as a Category 3 storm on Aug. 10, 1980.

All in all, Lee is easily the most intense storm of the season so far. We will continue to track the storm due to the possibility of a New England or Canadian Maritime landfall.

In any case, large swells and dangerous rip currents are likely along the Eastern Seaboard, so those heading to the beach in areas such as the Outer Banks need to watch this storm closely.

