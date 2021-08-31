LIST: Austin-area donation drives for those impacted by Hurricane Ida

Here's a list of local organizations that are helping out those impacted by Hurricane Ida. They need donations and volunteers.

AUSTIN, Texas — Several Austin organizations are leading efforts to help those impacted by Hurricane Ida this week.

Hurricane Ida is officially the second worst hurricane to ever hit Louisiana. Millions caught in the storm's path are now without power, including the entire city of New Orleans.

Here's a list of places holding donation drives and other events focused on Hurricane Ida's recovery efforts as of Aug. 31.

• Austin Disaster Relief Network at HOPE Family Thrift Store, 1122 East 51st St. Austin, TX 78723. You can prep and drop off a care kit for families and people hit by Ida.

Hurricane Ida Survivors need supplies to get back on their feet. You can help by assembling a Care Kit and dropping it off at @ADRNHopeThrift.



Visit https://t.co/njQdFj5a5B for a full list of items and instructions.



MAJOR NEED CURRENTLY - Diapers of all sizes!#HurricaneIda pic.twitter.com/qxfNfi016V — Austin Disaster Relief Network (@adrntx) August 31, 2021

• The Croissant Room at Elizabeth Street Cafe: Tuesday, Aug. 31, from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. at 1501 South 1st St.

• ByGeorge Lamar: Wednesday through Sept. 1, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 524 North Lamar Blvd #103. The parking lot is located off of 6th Street

• Lou's Austin: Thursday, Sept. 2 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 1900 East Cesar Chavez St.

• Cuantos Tacos: Tuesday, Aug. 31, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at 1108 East 12th St.