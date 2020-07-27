Hurricane Hanna: Austin Energy deploying to South Texas to help restoration efforts

The Category 1 hurricane left damage all around the Coastal Bend, mostly in the form of destroyed piers, sunken boats and flooded neighborhoods.

AUSTIN, Texas — In wake of the damage left behind by Hurricane Hanna, Austin Energy said Monday it would be sending line workers and support personnel to South Texas to help with restoration efforts.

The Category 1 hurricane left damage all around the Coastal Bend, mostly in the form of destroyed piers, sunken boats and flooded neighborhoods.

Austin Energy said its team planned to leave leave Monday at 12 p.m., with five bucket trucks, two digging derricks and three support vehicles to help bring power back for affected communities.

The team is prepared to provide help for up to two weeks in Mercedes, Texas, and the surrounding area, Austin Energy said.

“I am honored to work with such caring individuals who not only work day in and day out for our own community here in Austin, but are also willing to help others in need,” said Elton Richards, Austin Energy vice president of electric system field operations. “Their generosity and willingness to help South Texas and the Coastal Bend rebuild is what being a public power utility is all about.”

Austin Energy said to ensure the safety of its employees, the crews will only work with other Austin Energy staff, staying with their same team members and following established COVID-19 safety protocols.

RELATED:

KVUE sister station in Corpus Christi, KIII-TV, gave a look at Hanna's aftermath.

After hitting the Texas coast, Hanna weakened to a Tropical Depression over northern Mexico.

The effects of the storm were felt in Central Texas somewhat, too.

On July 25, Austin picked up less than one-quarter inch of rain with weekend totals of less than half of an inch for many locations. Still, July 25 was considered the wettest day of the month, to date. Areas south and southeast of the KVUE viewing area accumulated higher rain totals.

In the wake of #HurricaneHanna, we're sending crews to South Texas to help with restoration efforts after receiving a request for mutual aid from @AEPTexas. The team will leave later today. They're prepared to provide help for up to 2 weeks in & around Mercedes, TX. #publicpower — Austin Energy (@austinenergy) July 27, 2020