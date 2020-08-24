Here's where Hurricane Laura is going now after landfall

Hurricane Laura made landfall in Cameron, Louisiana very early Thursday morning.

HOUSTON — Residents in western Louisiana received the worst impacts from Hurricane Laura, which was a major Category 4 hurricane at landfall late Wednesday into early Thursday morning.

The hurricane brought with it a deadly storm surge and damaging winds, but at this time it appears Texas was spared the worst of the weather.

As of 5 a.m. Thursday, the hurricane was downgraded to a Category 2 storm as it moved north and farther inland.

At this time, there are nearly 100,000 without power in the Beaumont area. In Houston, we didn't even get strong enough wind gusts to knock out power, and our rain chances are decreasing as the storm kept to the east.

Where will Laura go after landfall?

There is no danger from this tropical system that it will loop back around to the coast and bring flooding rains, unlike in the past. Hurricane Laura is moving north fast, which means flooding (from the rain) will not be a widespread issue - even in Louisiana.

In the tropical tracker below you can see Laura will continue to move north in Louisiana, just east of East Texas. Texas is on the "dry side" of the storm, but those near the border will still get gusty winds and rain, including in Lufkin and Nacagdoches.

The hurricane's center will head north between Shreveport and Monroe before heading into Arkansas and continuing to lose intensity.

Hurricane season is not over: stay prepared

Here is a list of important items you should have at home or take with you if you evacuate before a hurricane: