Gulf update: Tropical disturbance has 90% chance of development

The system is expected to soak areas east of Houston. We may see some downpours here, too.

HOUSTON — The National Hurricane Center and KHOU 11 weather team are watching for potential development in the Gulf of Mexico this week.

According to KHOU 11 Chief Meteorologist David Paul, the area of disturbed weather (invest 92-L) in the far southern Gulf of Mexico remains very disorganized.

As of 7 a.m. Thursday, the NHC reports the system in the Bay of Campeche could possibly form into a depression late Thursday or early Friday as it moves north.

7AM Tropical Update: The @NHC_Atlantic has upgraded to the chances for development to 90% (thru 48hrs and 5 days) for the system in the Bay of Campeche. As it begins moving north this afternoon, tropical depression formation is possible late tonight or early Fri.#TXwx #HOUwx pic.twitter.com/QWBr24yXRQ — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) June 17, 2021

Several models have this weak system making landfall in Louisianna over the weekend with the worst of the weather to the east.

What does that mean? Well, for the Houston area, this is good news.

KHOU 11 Meteorologist Blake Mathews says we will get maybe half an inch of rain — if that.

The heaviest rain will be in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

No single model is going to have it locked down right now. But as more data come in, the models will start to come into more of a consensus with a better idea of where the system goes.

Bottom line, this is why we say to be prepared during hurricane season and to do so sooner rather than later.