Drone video captures Hurricane Laura damage in Orange, Texas

Video from a drone shows damage caused by Hurricane Laura in Orange, Texas, near the Texas-Louisiana border.

ORANGE, Texas — A drone was able to capture a small sliver of the damage caused by Hurricane Laura in Orange, Texas, on Thursday.

The storm officially made landfall at 1 a.m. Thursday as a Category 4 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to weaken throughout the day as it travels north through Louisiana toward Arkansas.

The video starts by showing a roof completely torn off of a warehouse building on Martin Luther King Drive near US-10 and W. Park Avenue. The warehouse with orange garage doors even had one wall topple over.

Another warehouse across the street could be seen with half of its roof torn off before the drone shows a tattered American flag at the entrance of a strip mall.

The video then shows water pooling along the sides of the roads, but cars are easily able to drive throughout the area. Bits and pieces of warehouse roofing can be seen scattered down the block and along the road near the West Orange-Stark Elementary School.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is expected to visit Orange County on Thursday as residents and emergency crews begin to assess the damage caused by Hurricane Laura. He's slotted to hold a news conference around 12:30 p.m.

In Orange Couty, as of 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Entergy reported there were more than 37,000 customers without power. In total, there are more than 113,00 customers in Texas without electricity.

Orange County officials have also notified residents that water is in the process of being turned back on in the area. Once the water is available, officials are asking residents to boil the water before consumption.