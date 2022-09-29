American Red Cross sends Central Texans to Florida after Hurricane Ian

Four people from Central Texas are in Florida to help with recovery efforts.

AUSTIN, Texas — The American Red Cross is asking people to donate following the devastation in Florida caused by Hurricane Ian. The organization sent several volunteers from Central Texas to help in Florida.

In Southwest Florida, mobile homes are flipped and bridges are damaged. In the Orlando area, there are a number of rescues taking place with firefighters, the sheriff's office and first responders getting people out of flooded homes.



Currently, four of the volunteers from the Central Texas American Red Cross are in Florida. An additional two from El Paso are heading to provide assistance. They have been handing out supplies to those impacted by the storm, and also providing comfort for those in shelters who are really going through a lot right now.

“We decided to send them days before because we knew the impact of the storm. It was going to be catastrophic. You know, we've seen the videos. You know we are just ready to help in any way that we can," said American Red Cross spokesperson Delia Castillo.



Donations will help the Red Cross respond to this disaster. The Red Cross will provide people and communities affected by this devastating storm with food, shelter, relief supplies, and recovery planning.

Donations will also help communities devastated by Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico.

To learn more about helping out, visit the American Red Cross website.

