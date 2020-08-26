Live track: When will Hurricane Laura make landfall? How strong will the storm be?

Get the latest updates on Hurricane Laura's track by downloading the KVUE App at kvue.com/app.

AUSTIN, Texas — As Hurricane Laura rapidly strengthens in the Gulf of Mexico, some of you may be concerned or wonder about when the storm will make landfall and how strong will it be.

According to the KVUE Storm Team, the latest models show Hurricane Laura making landfall in the late hours of Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Models are hinting of the eye making landfall after midnight Wednesday night.

Laura's track is projected to be right along the Texas-Louisiana border.

As far as its strength, Laura was a Category 3 hurricane, but the storm could strengthen considerably if it spends more time over the warm waters of the Gulf, according to the KVUE Storm Team.

The National Hurricane Center currently mentions the possibility that Laura could become a major hurricane Category 4 in its latest discussion.