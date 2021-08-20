Hurricane watch issued as Tropical Storm Henri tracks toward New England

Henri is out at sea in the Atlantic Ocean and heading west, but is expected to make a turn toward the north and approach the New England coast.

MIAMI — Forecasters issued a hurricane watch Friday morning for Tropical Storm Henri ahead of its projected track toward the southern New England coast.

Henri was expected to intensify into a hurricane by Saturday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in advisory. Impacts could be felt in New England states by Sunday.

The system was centered in the Atlantic Ocean about 370 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and about 780 miles south-southwest of Nantucket, Massachusetts. It had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph.

The hurricane watch stretched across the South Shore of Long Island from Fire Island Inlet to Montauk, and the North Shore from Port Jefferson Harbor to Montauk. It also covered the coast from New Haven, Connecticut, to Sagamore Beach, Massachusetts; and Nantucket, Martha’s Vineyard and Block Island.

Here are the 5 AM EDT Friday, August 20 Key Messages for Tropical Storm #Henri.https://t.co/a8dstHrpkG pic.twitter.com/YnoOUhmfy3 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 20, 2021

The main threats were expected to be storm surge, wind and rain, forecasters said. Storm surge between 3 and 5 feet was possible from Watch Hill, Rhode Island, to Sagamore Beach.

In addition to Hurricane Watches that have been issued for #Henri for portions of Long Island and southern New England, a Storm Surge Watch has been issued for the possibility of storm surge inundation as high as 3 to 5 ft above ground level. Latest at: https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/9b2sDI7uvC — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 20, 2021

Rainfall between 2 to 5 inches (5 to 12 centimeters) was expected Sunday through Monday over the region.