AUSTIN, Texas — Hot and humid this weekend with highs near 100 degrees and heat index values between 103 to 105 degrees.

The high pressure over the area this weekend will shift to the west next week, allowing for a rare July front to move into the region late Monday into Tuesday. Scattered showers with highs in the upper 80s on Tuesday afternoon.

Along with cooler highs, morning lows are expected to be in the 60s Wednesday and Thursday morning.

