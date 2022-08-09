Hot weather in the forecast as Texas hosts Alabama

Kickoff temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s, warming to the 90s through the game.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

It's going to be toasty at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday as Texas hosts Alabama. Be sure to stay hydrated and remember the sunscreen if you're heading to the game!

Tailgating weather looks fantastic in the morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s ahead of the early kickoff.

At 11 a.m. as the game begins, temperatures will be near 87 degrees and will warm to about 95 degrees by the fourth quarter and end of the game.

Rain won't be a factor on Saturday, so y'all stay hydrated and enjoy the game!

The KVUE Storm Team will continue to monitor this developing forecast.

In the meantime, the extended forecast can be found below: