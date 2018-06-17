AUSTIN -- An area of moisture in the Gulf of Mexico will allow for scattered tropical showers and storms all this week. Some of the rain will be heavy.

Presently, the weak area of low pressure in the Gulf has a low chance of getting stronger, so a tropical depression or storm is not expected to develop at this time.

The scattered nature of this tropical rainfall will mean your rainfall amounts will vary from day to day. On average, two to five inches of rainfall is expected over the next seven days. Areas south and east of Austin will have an overall better chance of seeing much higher rainfall totals due to their proximity to the Gulf of Mexico.

The heaviest rain this week will be along the Texas Coast, where more than eight inches of rainfall is possible in isolated spots near Corpus Christi.

MONDAY

Scattered showers and storms, especially for areas along and east of Interstate Highway 35. The best chance for showers will be this afternoon due to daytime heating.

TUESDAY

Tropical downpours and more widespread rain than Monday. Heaviest rain will be along coastal areas.

WEDNESDAY

Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms. Heavy pockets of rainfall will be possible.

THURSDAY and FRIDAY

A decrease in coverage of rainfall. Widely scattered to isolated showers and thunderstorms.

ONE LAST THING ...

Although significant flooding or severe weather is not expected, isolated pockets of heavy rain will be possible, so minor street flooding should be monitored. Cloud-to-ground lightning will also be a factor each day this week.

