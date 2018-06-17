AUSTIN -- An area of low pressure in South Texas will continue to pump in moisture off the Gulf of Mexico and into the state. Scattered tropical downpours will continue for the next two days, and some of the rain will be heavy at times.

The heaviest rain will remain east of Interstate Highway 35, and along coastal areas.

TUESDAY

Tropical downpours will continue through the evening hours. The best chance for rain Tuesday will be for areas east of Highway 281. Rain chances will decrease after sunset, then increase once again overnight.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY

Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms.

Heavy pockets of rainfall will be possible.

Rain chances decrease Friday. You can expect mainly dry conditions this weekend.

ONE LAST THING ...

Although significant flooding or severe weather is not expected, isolated pockets of heavy rain will be possible, so minor street flooding should be monitored. Cloud-to-ground lightning will also be a factor.

