Another round of disturbances will march through Central Texas this week, allowing for scattered thunderstorms and the risk for severe weather and flash flooding.

KVUE

The main threat for severe weather Tuesday will be far west of Central Texas, but we still can't rule out a strong storm Tuesday afternoon and evening.

KVUE

Better chances for severe weather around Austin and Central Texas arrives Wednesday.

Much of Central Texas, including the Austin metro, is under an "enhanced" risk -- three out of five on the severe threat scale -- for severe storms on Wednesday. Storms producing large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes will be possible starting Wednesday mid-morning through the evening hours.

KVUE

Strong to severe storms will also be possible on Thursday. Along with the severe threat, heavy rainfall could provoke additional flash flooding and even river flooding this week. Rainfall amounts over the next seven days could range from two to four inches, with isolated locations possibly seeing as much as six to seven inches.

kvue

RELATED:

Colorado River levels dropping downstream from Austin

LCRA to open floodgate at Tom Miller Dam

Two floodgates opened at Longhorn Dam in East Austin after recent flooding

VIDEO: Flooding at Barton Springs Pool

May is typically our wettest and most active time of the year when it comes to severe weather and this forecast is a testament to that. Stay up to date with KVUE as we continue through the severe weather season here in Texas. Download KVUE's app for updates and follow KVUE on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

'Game of Thrones' left a coffee cup in this week's episode and the internet is losing it

San Marcos police investigating apparent murder-suicide of Texas State students

The 17 best deals and freebies for Teacher Appreciation Day and week