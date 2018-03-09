AUSTIN — Tropical moisture will continue to increase over Central Texas Monday evening, allowing for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the rain could be heavy, producing minor flash flooding.

Hi-res model data suggests some of the heaviest rain may develop near Interstate Highway 35 this evening, then shift west into the Hill Country overnight.

Scattered showers will remain in the forecast for Tuesday, with lingering opportunities for rain chances through the weekend.

