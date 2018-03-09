AUSTIN — Tropical moisture will continue to increase over Central Texas Monday evening, allowing for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the rain could be heavy, producing minor flash flooding.

6pm_1536004255140.png

Hi-res model data suggests some of the heaviest rain may develop near Interstate Highway 35 this evening, then shift west into the Hill Country overnight.

11pm_1536004254415.png
2am_1536004251405.png

Scattered showers will remain in the forecast for Tuesday, with lingering opportunities for rain chances through the weekend.

6amtue_1536004252567.png

Stay tuned to the KVUE Storm Team with updates al week: kvue.com/weather

Interactive Radar: kvue.com/radar

