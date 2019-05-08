AUSTIN, Texas — As the curtain opens to the month of September, the heat and humidity will rush right in.

A subtropical ridge is expected to keep conditions persistently dry across the Central Texas area. There is a small area of concern in the Gulf of Mexico but as that tracks westward into Mexico, that should limit coastal showers and renew dry chances mid to late week.

Temperatures are expected to remain well above normal through mid-month as our average daytime high is now down to 94 degrees.

With rainfall and temperatures typically going hand in hand, it makes sense that the forecast is keeping conditions minimal in terms of average rainfall. We stand a slightly below normal forecast for precipitation. This will keep heat index values ranging between 102 to 108 during this time.

Because of this heat, our body's ability to cool itself will be challenged. Here are some warning signs and symptoms of heat illnesses common on days where these temperatures occur.

Signs of heat exhaustion

Excessive sweating

Nausea or cramps

Dizziness

Headache

Fainting

Weakness or confusion

Rapid heartbeat

Pale or clammy skin

Muscle cramping

Dark-colored urine

Signs of heatstroke

Hot, red or dry skin

High body temperature of 103 or higher

Fast, strong pulse

Confusion

Slurred speech

Seizures

Losing consciousness (coma)

Here's how to avoid heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Know your risks: your ability to cope with high temperatures depends on your central nervous system.

Young people do not yet have a fully-developed central nervous system and older adults run the risk of a deteriorating central nervous system, which is why those age groups tend to be more at risk.

Here are some things you can do to avoid getting a heat-related illness:

Seek air conditioning. Know where you can take cover in the event that you're feeling fatigued or needing a drink of water.

Protect against sun exposure. Protect your skin with SPF 30 lotion or higher.

Wear protective clothing. Remember to take along a hat, as well as loose-fitting and light-colored clothing.

Hydrate. Staying hydrated will help you sweat and regulate your body temperature, keeping you cool.

And, of course, it's always worth mentioning to never leave your kids or pets in a parked car. Even if the windows are cracked or your car is parked in shade, temperatures inside can increase nearly a full degree every minute, increasing the chances of heatstroke and even death.

