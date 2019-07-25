AUSTIN, Texas — With a current sea surface temperature of 85 degrees in the Gulf of Mexico, those warm waters could cure a hungry appetite for a tropical storm to develop.

However, because of the recent cold front that slipped into the area, there are high levels of shear which pose a major threat to tropical systems.

RELATED: Coldest July morning on record at ABIA and Camp Mabry

As of now, tropical development is very low at 10%. Regardless of development, some of the isolated showers associated could drift into southeast and Central Texas this weekend.

