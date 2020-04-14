AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is urging Texans to shop for emergency supplies online due to social distancing requirements.

“Unfortunately, strong spring storms, wildfires and the upcoming hurricane season will still threaten Texans in the months ahead," Hegar said. "So, it’s important that homes and businesses have the supplies they need to face these emergencies."

Hegar issued a sales tax holiday for emergency preparation supplies beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, April 25 and ending at midnight on Monday, April 27.

The sales tax holiday will help Texans prepare for events such as hurricanes and turbulent spring storms while shopping for supplies from home.

“As this pandemic continues to spread, I want to remind all Texans this sales tax holiday applies to qualifying items they purchase online from the safety of their homes," Hegar said.

He urged those who do shop in stores to practice social distancing.

According to Hegar, during the sales tax holiday, there will be no limit on the number of qualifying items you can purchase. These include:

Household batteries

Fuel containers and flashlights priced at less than $75

Hurricane shutters and emergency ladders priced at less than $300

Portable generators priced at less than $3,000

Tax-free items do not include:

Masks or other personal protection equipment

Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles

Camping stoves and camping supplies

Chainsaws

Plywood

Extension ladders and stepladders

Tents

A full list of emergency preparation supplies that may be purchased tax-free during the holiday can be found on the comptroller’s website.

