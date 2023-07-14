Stage 3 issued for residents in the Georgetown to conserve water

Stage 3 will be in effect from Friday, July 14 through Monday, July 17.

Example video title will go here for this video

GEORGETOWN, Texas — The City of Georgetown is enacting Stage 3 of its drought contingency plan for a limited time.

This decision comes after high water use that is "nearing system treatment capacity." City officials are asking residents to stop using irrigation systems or hose-end sprinkler systems at this time. They also state that the water is safe to drink.

“We need every one of our water customers to immediately stop outdoor watering, at least through Monday,” Georgetown Mayor Josh Schroeder said. “Conserving water this weekend is critical to giving our system enough time to recover, so we can lift these temporary restrictions, but we won't know for sure until Monday.”

Stage 3 will also impact all City splash pads and facility irrigation systems. However, pools will remain open.

According to the City, water treatment plants have "exceeded 90% of capacity on multiple days, triggering an immediate need to conserve water to allow our system to recover."

“While irrigation is the bulk of the issue, we also have not been receiving the full, contracted amount of treated water from the City of Leander,” City Manager David Morgan said. “Between conservation and some additional capacity coming online this weekend we are hopeful we will not have to extend Stage 3 restrictions beyond Monday.”

Stage 3 will be in effect from Friday, July 14 through Monday, July 17.

For more information visit the City of Georgetown's website.