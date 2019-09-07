AUSTIN, Texas — Who's ready for a break from the extreme heat? High pressure, which has dominated our forecast for over a week, is shifting to the west, which will allow for a weak front to move into the area late Monday.

Ahead of the front, high temperatures on Monday will still be hot in the upper 90s.

The front will push through the area late Monday, making for a slightly cooler Tuesday with highs in the low 90s.

Along with some cooler temperatures, we'll also have an opportunity for isolated showers late Monday, and widely-scattered showers Monday night and Tuesday. Rainfall amounts will be generally less than a quarter of an inch.

