AUSTIN, Texas — Kickoff temperatures at 7:30 p.m. on Friday will be in the mid- to low-90s.

Temperatures will decrease to the upper 80s after halftime.

For the weekend ahead, enough moisture should allow for some chance showers and perhaps a couple of thunderstorms. No severe weather is in the forecast. The influence of the ridge should still keep temperatures in the mid-90s during the afternoon on Saturday and Sunday.

Rainfall accumulations should remain around a 10th to two 10ths of an inch.

Best of luck to all area teams, marching bands, cheer and dance squads! Have a wonderful time.

